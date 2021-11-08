NEWS
Investment

Pendal brings Global Select Fund to Australia

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 8 NOV 2021   12:25PM

Australian investors can now access one of Pendal's most successful global equities strategy.

The fund manager has rolled out the Global Select Fund to local investors, which currently has about US$5.3 billion in funds under management.

Pendal says the fund's advantage is that it is markedly different to most other global equities strategies, namely in that it currently doesn't hold any FAANG stocks and has never held Amazon or Netflix.

The fund is managed by Chris Lees and Nudgem Richyal and has been for 17 years. It was originally developed by the pair in 2004 at Barings Asset Management before bringing it to Pendal's UK asset manager JO Hambro Capital Management in 2008.

Since 2008, the strategy has delivered 3.13% annualised alpha before fees compared to the MSCI All Country World NR Index benchmark.

The focus of the fund is to "find the next winners", using a four-dimensional investment process that looks at the share price behaviour of each stock to determine its most important driver, Pendal said.

All stocks in the fund are also equally weighted.

"Equity markets are like real estate; you don't buy a good house in a deteriorating suburb. Essentially, we look for stocks we like in good or up and coming 'neighbourhoods' - economies, sectors, industries. Neighbourhoods are screened for valuation, fundamentals, momentum to identify if they are improving or deteriorating," Lees said.

"Our equal weighting method enables us to take a systematic approach, avoiding human biases and systematically weeding out losers, which has proven a major driver of returns for the fund over the years."

The fund can hold between 30 and 60 stocks, with Lees adding: "We've delivered top-quartile investment returns in the last 20 years without holding the mega caps. By performing without owning the same stocks that are likely already in most global portfolios gives clients the opportunity to 'zig' when other strategies 'zag', to provide more consistent overall performance."

The minimum investment is $25,000 and suggested timeframe is a minimum of five years.

The fund does not invest in companies that are directly involved in tobacco production or controversial weapons and will not invest in companies that derive more than 10% of total revenue directly from fossil fuels, alcoholic beverage production, the manufacture, ownership or operation of gambling facilities, non-controversial weapons manufacturing, pornography, or uranium mining for the purpose of nuclear power.

The fund is highly recommended by Zenith and has received the highest possible ESG ratings from MSCI and Sustainalytics.

