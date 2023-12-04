Payday super protects most vulnerable: SMC

New modelling by the Super Members Council (SMC) reveals payday super could add up to $36,000 to the retirement balance of workers in the lowest 20% of wage earners.

A recent SMC analysis of an Australian Taxation Office sample file has found that on average 2.8 million people are underpaid a total of $4.7 billion super in a year.

The analysis also showed that lower-income workers and younger women are disproportionately impacted by unpaid super.

SMC interim chair Nicola Roxon said the government's commitment to switch from quarterly to payday super was a step towards fulfilling super's policy promise of a financially secure retirement for every worker.

Roxon added that "removing system glitches that deny workers super transformative benefits" is a key plank of the newly formed council's mission to protect and promote the interests of its 10 million members.

"This payday super measure is an example of what can be achieved when we put Australian workers at the heart of super policy development," Roxon said.

"Millions of Australians will benefit from the measure either via the reduction of unpaid super or a higher retirement balance due to more frequently paid employer super contributions attracting compound interest for longer."

Roxon added that moving to payday super modernises outdated laws, making the system fairer and more equitable for workers and employers alike.

It will help ensure super is paid on time and in full, meaning Australians can have trust and confidence that the super system is working for them - not against them, she said.

With the typical retiree having a super balance of $200,000, Roxon said, super provides financial flexibility and peace of mind at retirement - unpaid super was putting that dream at risk for too many Australians.

"Payday super dramatically reduces unpaid super giving more Australians a dignified retirement."

Launched in October, the SMC was formed after the merger of Industry Super Australia (ISA) and the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST).

SMC comprises eight foundation funds, being Australian Retirement Trust, AustralianSuper, Aware Super, Cbus, HESTA, Hostplus, Rest, and UniSuper and represents about $1.4 trillion in assets.

Last week, the advocacy body appointed Misha Schubert as its inaugural chief executive.