Paradice appoints head of ESG

Paradice Investment Management has added a head of ESG to its investment team, hiring from Ausbil Investment Management.

Nicholas Varco will work with Paradice's investment team in integrating environmental, social and governance factors including climate change and modern slavery.

He will be responsible for ESG-related policies, databases and reporting.

In addition to his ESG responsibilities, Varco will also have analyst coverage responsibilities for a set of ASX-listed stocks.

In his most recent role at Ausbil, he was an ESG analyst. Prior to this, he was a member of the Royal Australian Artillery in the Australian Defence Force.

"I am delighted to welcome Nick to the team. Nick's arrival is another important step in the inclusion of ESG in our investment decision-making. In addition, Nick's role will include being an advocate for the importance of ESG capabilities with our clients," Paradice managing director David Paradice said.

"Since early 2000 when I was part of an investment industry ESG steering committee, looking at how to implement ESG into investment decision making, I have always believed we have a duty to consider the financial impact of our exposure to, and influence the management of, ESG issues.

"Companies that fail to manage their environmental and social impacts effectively, or that fail to adopt robust ethical policies and governance practices, risk suffering direct financial harm or damage to their reputations. I am of the strong opinion that a business' intentional approach to wise management of ESG factors is more likely to lead to long-term success and value creation for investors."