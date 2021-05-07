NEWS
Executive Appointments
Pallas hires executive director of lending
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 7 MAY 2021   12:22PM

Boutique debt and equity fund manager Pallas Capital has welcomed a new executive director of lending.

Steve Lawrence joins Pallas in the newly created role from La Trobe Financial, where he was the chief lending officer, a role he held for 13 years.

Lawrence will be responsible for the lending team and expanding the portfolio of lending products to brokers and borrowers.

"I look forward to continuing to build on my strong relationships in the Australian lending industry to drive positive outcomes for brokers and borrowers looking to take advantage of one of the most competitive real-estate loan product ranges in the Australian market, supported by Pallas Capital's robust lending strategy," Lawrence said.

Founded five years ago, Pallas has underwritten over $750 million of transactions to date.

It provides funds for loans secured against non-specialised property assets - chiefly premium, city-fringe assets with values between $5 million to $40 million in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Chief investment officer Dan Gallen said Lawrence's appointment enables Pallas to expand its support of the thriving property sector in Australia.

"The construction market in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne continues to grow at a fast rate, and Pallas Capital will continue to support the booming property sector in Australia through our diversified funding strategy. The certainty our lending clients have in our service and product is what drives our customer loyalty and steadily growing loan book, and I know that with Steve at the helm, the quality of our client relationships will only continue to grow," Gallen said.

