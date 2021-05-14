NEWS
Executive Appointments
Pacific Current Group bolsters distribution team
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 14 MAY 2021   12:19PM

A new managing director of business development is joining the ASX listed multi-boutique.

Based in Melbourne, Chris Briggs joins from Nikko Asset Management where he was most recently head of institutional sales and spent seven years as senior institutional business development manager.

Prior to this, Briggs was an associate director at institutional third-party marketing firm Terrain Capital.

He previously spent over a decade at Goldman Sachs in both Melbourne and London as executive director, asset management and executive director, fixed income, currencies & commodities.

Briggs also worked in institutional sales at BNP Paribas in London.

"We are excited to have Chris join Pacific Current Group and continue our distribution and marketing efforts in Australia and New Zealand on behalf of our portfolio companies," Pacific Current Group chief executive Paul Greenwood said.

Briggs takes over from Stephen Bramley who left the multi-boutique late last month for Paradice Investment Management where he is now head of institutional distribution.

Commenting on his appointment Briggs said: "I'm thrilled to be part of the Pacific Current Group team, giving me the opportunity to ensure investors in this region can access the diverse portfolio of exceptional asset managers we invest in."

