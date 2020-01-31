NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
Ongoing fees, advice fees in super to be reformed
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 31 JAN 2020   4:51PM

New draft legislation aims to increase obligations around charging ongoing fees for financial advice and outlaw advice fees charged by superannuation funds.

On Friday, the government released consultation draft legislation to implement 22 recommendations and two additional commitments from the Royal Commission.

The proposed new legislation also covers limiting avoidance of life insurance contracts.

"We are on track to meet the accelerated timetable outlined in our implementation roadmap," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

This comes ahead of the one year anniversary of Hayne's final report on February 5.

The draft legislation for recommendation 2.1 will enhance the existing ongoing fee arrangement provisions in the Corporations Act.

Under the reforms, advisers would be required to seek annual renewal from clients for all ongoing arrangements and disclose in writing the total fees that will be charged.

They must also outline the specific services to be provided over the next 12 months and obtain written consent from the client about the arrangements.

The draft legislation for recommendation 2.2 will require advisers and licensees to disclose in writing to the client where they are not independent and why that is so.

Also under the microscope are advice fees in superannuation.

Draft legislation will remove the ability of super trustees to charge advice fees from MySuper products.

Trustees would still be permitted to charge fees in relation to intra-fund advice as administration fees.

That draft also includes provisions for ongoing fee arrangements in super. Annual renewals, identification of services and consent to fees will be necessary if the legislation becomes law.

The Insurance Contracts Act would also be amended so that an insurer may only avoid a contract of life insurance on the basis of non-disclosure or misrepresentation if it can show that it would not have entered into a contract on any terms.

Treasury said of this point: "The draft legislation seeks to strengthen consumer protection by including the extra condition for life insurers and prevent the insurer from inappropriately cancelling a contract in circumstances where the life insurer would still provide coverage."

Responses from stakeholders to the draft legislation can be submitted until the end of February.

"Through our actions today and over the past 12 months since the Final Report was released, the government has implemented 16 commitments, has legislation before parliament to implement another eight and has substantially progressed a further 35 which have been, or are currently being, consulted on ahead of their introduction," Frydenberg said.

Read more: Treasurer Josh Frydenberg
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Stamping fees consultation kicks off
Government opens BEAR extension consultation
CBA chief tasked with rebuilding banking
Politician urges Treasurer to protect advisers
IMF predicts bleak Australian outlook
Code monitoring move disappoints industry
Consultation opens on new ASIC powers
Treasurer moves on broker remuneration
ASIC to review end of grandfathering
Jane Hume to address AFA Conference
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something RNRA2auX