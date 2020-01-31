Ongoing fees, advice fees in super to be reformed

New draft legislation aims to increase obligations around charging ongoing fees for financial advice and outlaw advice fees charged by superannuation funds.

On Friday, the government released consultation draft legislation to implement 22 recommendations and two additional commitments from the Royal Commission.

The proposed new legislation also covers limiting avoidance of life insurance contracts.

"We are on track to meet the accelerated timetable outlined in our implementation roadmap," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

This comes ahead of the one year anniversary of Hayne's final report on February 5.

The draft legislation for recommendation 2.1 will enhance the existing ongoing fee arrangement provisions in the Corporations Act.

Under the reforms, advisers would be required to seek annual renewal from clients for all ongoing arrangements and disclose in writing the total fees that will be charged.

They must also outline the specific services to be provided over the next 12 months and obtain written consent from the client about the arrangements.

The draft legislation for recommendation 2.2 will require advisers and licensees to disclose in writing to the client where they are not independent and why that is so.

Also under the microscope are advice fees in superannuation.

Draft legislation will remove the ability of super trustees to charge advice fees from MySuper products.

Trustees would still be permitted to charge fees in relation to intra-fund advice as administration fees.

That draft also includes provisions for ongoing fee arrangements in super. Annual renewals, identification of services and consent to fees will be necessary if the legislation becomes law.

The Insurance Contracts Act would also be amended so that an insurer may only avoid a contract of life insurance on the basis of non-disclosure or misrepresentation if it can show that it would not have entered into a contract on any terms.

Treasury said of this point: "The draft legislation seeks to strengthen consumer protection by including the extra condition for life insurers and prevent the insurer from inappropriately cancelling a contract in circumstances where the life insurer would still provide coverage."

Responses from stakeholders to the draft legislation can be submitted until the end of February.

"Through our actions today and over the past 12 months since the Final Report was released, the government has implemented 16 commitments, has legislation before parliament to implement another eight and has substantially progressed a further 35 which have been, or are currently being, consulted on ahead of their introduction," Frydenberg said.