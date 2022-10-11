Newspaper icon
Nuveen hires APAC natural capital head

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 11 OCT 2022   12:06PM

The appointment of Kristina Hermanson to head of natural capital for APAC and Africa demonstrates the global asset manager's commitment to further growth, it said.

Based in Sydney, Hermanson's role will focus on growth in the region in farmland, timberland, and nature-based investments. Globally, the Natural Capital business accounts for close to $10 billion in assets under management.

With 20 years' experience working in the agricultural sectors, most recently Hermanson was managing director at FMC for Australia, New Zealand and ASEAN.

Prior to this, she worked at Coca Cola Amatil as the director of growth and collaboration, leading strategy, innovation, and integrated commercial planning.

Hermanson currently serves on the board of directors at Australian Farm Institute and AgSafe Australia.

Commenting on Hermanson's appointment, Nuveen Natural Capital global head Martin Davies said: "We are excited to extend our team of experts, with the view to growing our global footprint."

"With solid expertise in the region and sector and strong leadership skills, Kristina will complement our existing team and help to expand our focus on sustainability initiatives."

Working closely with Hermanson, James Freeman will now lead the Australian Farmland business, taking over from Matt Bull who will retire at the end of the year.

Read more: Kristina HermansonNuveen Natural CapitalJames FreemanMartin DaviesMatt Bull
