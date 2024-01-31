Norway's oil fund returns 16% in 2023

Norway's oil fund returns 16% in 2023BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | WEDNESDAY, 31 JAN 2024 12:46PM
Norway's sovereign wealth fund has reversed its fortunes, clocking a 16.1% return for 2023 following the -14% it recorded the previous year.
Norges Bank Investment Management reported the Government Pension Fund Global raked in a return of $322 billion for the year, largely driven by investments in AI-related stocks.
Equities returned 21% for the fund, with the biggest contribution coming from technology companies like Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, and Meta. The technology sector contributed $129 billion, while consumer discretionary followed, delivering $52 billion.
Elsewhere, another significant contributor to the return was Novo Nordisk, the Denmark-headquartered developer of wonder drug Ozempic, which is now the biggest company in Europe.
About 71% of the fund is invested in equities, taking stakes in close to 9000 companies across 72 countries. More than 20% of these are technology companies.
Meantime, fixed income investments - which make up 27% of the total portfolio - produced a return of 6%, and infrastructure investments returned 4%. However, while listed real estate returned 17%, unlisted real estate posted a loss of more than 12%, overall producing a combined 0%.
Unlisted renewable energy projects returned 3.7% for the year.
"Despite high inflation and geopolitical turmoil, the equity market in 2023 was very strong, compared to a weak year in 2022," Norges Bank Investment Management chief executive Niolai Tangen said.
In 2022, the sovereign wealth fund returned -14%, a record loss of some $237 billion.
