Investment
Newton IM adds Future strategies
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 15 JAN 2021   11:13AM

The BNY Mellon subsidiary has launched three investment strategies that are poised to benefit from the opportunities in sustainability.

Newton Investment Management will manage the Future Earth, Future Food and Future Life global equity portfolios and is based off a framework which identifies major areas of disruption and structural change.

The Future Earth strategy invests in companies that protecting the environment and natural resources. The four sub-themes in the strategy are efficient infrastructure, resource management & recycling, clean energy, and electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Future Food strategy invests across agriculture & production, food processing & innovation, and retail & consumption to benefit from opportunities associated with innovations in new food and global food supply chain.

Rounding out the new suite of products, the Future Life strategy focuses on companies that have opportunities associated with an ageing population and the accompanying change in demand for products and services.

The strategy focuses on four sub-themes: care and support, financial security, health innovation, and 'living better' with opportunities explored across healthcare, leisure, financial services, housing, and travel.

BNY Mellon Investment Management country head Australia Paul Bolinowsky said thematic investing has been part of Newton's investment philosophy for over 40 years.

"Disruptive change is happening at a record pace across all elements of our lives. We believe that by identifying those changes early and investing in them over the long-term we can capitalise on these structural drivers of growth for our clients," he said.

"This gives our clients the chance to gain direct exposure to investment themes that we believe will deliver some of the most successful investment outcomes in the coming years."

This latest development follows the appointment of former chief Aviva Investors Euan Munro as its newest chief executive.

Munro will commence the role in June 2021.

Read more: BNY MellonPaul BolinowskyNewton Investment Management
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
