Executive Appointments

New deputy chief at First Sentier

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 4 MAR 2022   11:48AM

First Sentier Investors named a new deputy chief executive who will take on the Sydney-based role.

Yoshiki Ueno will work alongside First Sentier chief executive Mark Steinberg, relocating from New York where he is currently the fund manager's head of governance, a role he's held since August 2019.

The new role will also see Ueno work closely with managing director for the Americas, Bachar Beaini.

Prior to FSI, Ueno spent more than 20 years at parent company Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (The Trust Bank), working across corporate finance, strategy planning for asset management and investor services, and project management roles.

He replaces incumbent Yutaka Kawakami, who returns to Tokyo to assume a new executive role at the The Trust Bank, covering asset management and investor services.

Commenting on Ueno's appointment, Steinberg said: "He joined at a pivotal time in our transition and his oversight of the project management office and its wide variety of critical transition projects, coupled with his insights into The Trust Bank and guidance on collaboration have ensured our success in creating a strong, independent asset management business and an enduring, transparent relationship with our shareholder."

Last November, First Sentier appointed a new global head of investment management, David Allen, who is based in London.

First Sentier InvestorsMark SteinbergMitsubishi UFJ TrustYoshiki UenoYutaka Kawakami
VIEW COMMENTS

