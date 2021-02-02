Netwealth names new director

Netwealth has welcomed a new independent non-executive director with over 25 years' experience in finance, consulting, and asset management.

Kate Temby was appointed to the board effective yesterday and brings considerable financial services experience, particularly in funds management.

Temby is currently a partner at global impact fixed income manager Affirmative Investment Management and an investment committee member of Conscious Investment Management.

She previously held a 17-year career at Goldman Sachs where she was managing director for the asset management business.

Additionally, Temby worked as an assistant analyst at JBWere and a senior manager at PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

Temby will also be appointed as the investment committee chair and a member of the audit, compliance risk management, remuneration and culture and nominations committees.

Netwealth chair Jane Tongs said Temby's prior experience made her a fantastic fit for the position.

"On behalf of the shareholders I would like to welcome Kate to our board, she adds valuable skills, culture and experience from various success in the financial services industry over many years," she said.

Tongs announced last month that she would be stepping down with Tim Antonie set to take over.

The long-standing chair said it was time to pass the baton as she believes board renewal is a key governance matter.

"My 20 plus years at Netwealth have been extraordinarily rewarding to me in a professional capacity having overseen the growth of the business from a start up to the substantial ASX 200 company that it is today," she said.