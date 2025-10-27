Netwealth invokes Part 23 of SIS Act in First Guardian response

Netwealth has applied to the government for financial assistance under Part 23 of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 in order to compensate members impacted by the First Guardian failure.

This morning, the listed platform and superannuation provider said it had applied to minister for financial services Daniel Mulino for financial assistance under Part 23 of the SIS Act on October 24.

Part 23 of the SIS Act enables regulated super funds to make applications for financial assistance where they have suffered a loss due to fraud or theft, and the fraud or theft has resulted in the fund facing difficulties in paying benefits to members. Approval of the financial assistance must also be in the public interest.

Some 1088 Netwealth members are impacted by the collapse of the First Guardian Master Fund (FGMF), with about $101 million estimated to have been lost.

Netwealth said the purpose of the application is to ensure members are restored to their financial position prior to the fraud occurring.

The $101 million reflects total member investments less redemptions as at 28 May 2024 when Falcon Capital, the responsible entity of First Guardian, suspended redemptions in the fund. At that time it claimed the investments were worth $128 million, however Netwealth disputes this given estimated returns and valuations have proven unreliable.

"Netwealth considers that Falcon Capital Limited engaged in fraudulent conduct resulting in losses to the Netwealth Superannuation Master Fund. Netwealth believes fraudulent conduct by other entities and individuals has also contributed to these losses," it said.

"... While Netwealth's position remains that it complied with all relevant laws in making FGMF available on its platform, should a claim against Netwealth be established, the company has the resources to honour any resulting or monetary obligations."

While the work of ASIC and liquidators is ongoing, Netwealth said it believes there is sufficient evidence of fraud and losses as a result of that fraud to suggest the requirements under Part 23 have been met.

It added that the minister's approval may take some time given the complexity of the collapse, and said it cannot provide any assurances around timing or outcomes to members.

Before the approval can be granted, the minister must make a written request to APRA for advice in relation to the application. He may also request further information from Netwealth. Under Part 23, an applicant cannot receive more in financial assistance than the eligible loss incurred, as determined by the minister.

Just last week, fellow ASX-listed platform Praemium shaved $286 million off its funds under administration, estimating that is the total loss to members from First Guardian. This was across YourChoice Super, AusPrac Super and Praemium Super.