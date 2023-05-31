Nanuk launches currency hedged unit class

Nanuk Asset Management has added a currency hedged unit class to the Nanuk New World Fund to provide a safety net against the impact of currency fluctuations on investment returns.

Nanuk head of distribution Dan Powell said: "Over the past 12 months, there has been a growing demand from advisers for a currency hedged version of Nanuk New World Fund."

"This demand is particularly driven by the strength of the US dollar, as advisers aim to safeguard the value of global equity holdings from potential depreciation in the US currency."

The Nanuk New World Fund was initially launched as an unlisted fund in 2015, before listing on the ASX in 2022. The fund's investment strategy focuses on industires that are central to global sustainability and resource efficiency, including sectors like clean energy, waste management, and healthcare technology.

"Our primary objective is to offer investors an avenue to capitalise on the investment opportunities related to the long-term structural changes necessitated by environmental sustainability and resource efficiency," Powell said.

"Hedging the direct currency exposures can help ensure that investors benefit from any investment gains in other markets irrespective of movements in the Australian dollar."

The fund's currency hedging strategy primarily involved mitigating direct foreign currency exposure that arises from holding international currency-denominated cash and equity securities. This is typically achieved by entering forward foreign exchange contracts for the fund's major currency exposures.