Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Nanuk launches currency hedged unit class

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 MAY 2023   12:28PM

Nanuk Asset Management has added a currency hedged unit class to the Nanuk New World Fund to provide a safety net against the impact of currency fluctuations on investment returns.

Nanuk head of distribution Dan Powell said: "Over the past 12 months, there has been a growing demand from advisers for a currency hedged version of Nanuk New World Fund."

"This demand is particularly driven by the strength of the US dollar, as advisers aim to safeguard the value of global equity holdings from potential depreciation in the US currency."

The Nanuk New World Fund was initially launched as an unlisted fund in 2015, before listing on the ASX in 2022. The fund's investment strategy focuses on industires that are central to global sustainability and resource efficiency, including sectors like clean energy, waste management, and healthcare technology.

"Our primary objective is to offer investors an avenue to capitalise on the investment opportunities related to the long-term structural changes necessitated by environmental sustainability and resource efficiency," Powell said.

"Hedging the direct currency exposures can help ensure that investors benefit from any investment gains in other markets irrespective of movements in the Australian dollar."

The fund's currency hedging strategy primarily involved mitigating direct foreign currency exposure that arises from holding international currency-denominated cash and equity securities. This is typically achieved by entering forward foreign exchange contracts for the fund's major currency exposures.

Read more: Currency hedgeNanuk Asset ManagementDan PowellASX
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Active fund outperformance mostly short-lived: SPIVA
ASX CHESS lead to become chief information officer
Macquarie terminates alternatives fund
ASIC bans former Gleneagle fund manager
Super fund ASX dominance stable: Research
ASX operations and customer lead exits
VanEck launches US bond ETF
Finfluencer receives jail sentence
ASX expands partnership program criteria
FCA simplifies listing rules to attract global companies

Editor's Choice

It's painful, but it's working: Lowe

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:46PM
Reflecting on the board's decision to increase the cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.85% last month, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe says so far, the strategy is working.

Family office goals at odds with reality: UBS

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
There's a mismatch between family offices' top stated purpose of wealth transfer and the processes, governance, and risk management in place to ensure that, with only 42% having a wealth succession plan in place.

Adviser registration extended to October

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:42PM
Advisers now have until October 1 to register on ASIC's Financial Advisers Register, as the regulator extends the deadline.

Active fund outperformance mostly short-lived: SPIVA

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:21PM
The S&P Indices Versus Active (SPIVA) scorecard has shown a staggering number of Australian actively managed funds failed to outperform over five consecutive years.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Julian Biggins

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Julian Biggins first moved to the harbour city in 2001, finding himself enamoured with its natural beauty. Now, as co-founder and joint chief executive of MA Financial, he hopes others who share the sentiment help drive healthy returns. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.