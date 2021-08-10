NEWS
NAB to buy Citigroup's Australian consumer banking business

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 10 AUG 2021   12:42PM

NAB's purchase of Citigroup's local consumer business includes Citi's roughly 4000 wealth clients.

NAB will pay Citigroup cash for the net assets and a premium of $250 million.

Citigroup's consumer banking business includes lending assets of $12.2 billion (including $7.9 billion in residential mortgages and $4.3 billion in unsecured lending) and deposits of about $9 billion.

The transaction includes Citi's private wealth management business.

"NAB has recently completed the sale of its MLC Wealth Business to IOOF with its retained wealth businesses focused on servicing high net worth and self-directed segments, through its Private Wealth division," it said in ASX filings.

"NAB will review opportunities to extend its private wealth offer to Citigroup's clients and potentially utilise relevant services offered by Citgroup to enhance its current product and service offering."

Citi will retain its Australian institutional business. About 800 Citi employees are expected to join NAB.

NAB said it expects the transaction to complete by March 2022, and that it needs approval from the Treasury, APRA and ACCC. Citigroup will continue to operate the consumer banking business until then.

