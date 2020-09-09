MySuper products show resilience

"While it may not be due to the super funds themselves, but rather what's going on in financial markets, it shows that most super funds are doing their jobs and maximising investment returns for their members," he said.
Equities were particularly upbeat in August. The ASX returned 2.8%, international equities was up 3.5%, while A-REITs jumped 7.9% at the end of the month.
Australian bonds (-0.9%) and international bonds (-0.7%) however, did not perform as well, while cash and direct property were flat for the month.
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.