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Mutual Trust promotes executive to head of investment solutions

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 APR 2026   11:48AM
Family office Mutual Trust has promoted one of its directors to the newly created role to reinforce its contemporary wealth offering.

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Read more: Mutual TrustHemant GovanJono GourlayPhil HarknessAIAFunds Management CorporationInvesco
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