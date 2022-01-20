NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Munro launches fund on ASX

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 20 JAN 2022   12:39PM

Munro Partners and GSFM have launched the Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund on the ASX under ticker MCCL.

It is the second ASX quoted fund launched by Munro and GSFM.

It is an actively managed fund investing primarily in a concentrated long only portfolio of companies focused on decarbonisation and climate change solutions located anywhere in the world.

The unlisted units of the fund was launched in October 2021.

Munro founding partner and chief investment officer Nick Griffin said the fund invests primarily in companies whose earnings prospects should improve with increased investment and focus on decarbonisation.

"The investment strategy is designed to identify sustainable growth trends that are under-appreciated and mispriced by the market, and invest in the resulting winning stocks," Griffin said.

"Globally, the move to a green economy and decarbonisation will shape markets and lives. We are only at the early stage of a growth trend in decarbonised investing and the race to net zero, and the Fund will help investors to gain access to these early opportunities."

GSFM is the responsible entity and distributor of the Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund.

GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre said: "This latest fund is designed for investors seeking a long term exposure to a portfolio of high quality global growth and climate change focused equities with the potential for capital gains.

The fund will hold between 15 and 25 stocks at any one time. The minimum suggested time frame for investment is at least five years. The ETF has a flat management fee of 0.90% per cent per annum of the net asset value (NAV) of the Fund.

Read more: GSFMASXMunro Climate Change Leaders FundMunro PartnersNick GriffinDamien McIntyre
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australia bucks concentration trend
Trading platform cops $110k fine
AMP to delist from NZX
CFS launches low cost geared index options
Fidelity launches active ETF
BetaShares to launch more megatrend ETFs
Super funds attracting more women to investment work
GQG Partners launches income strategy
Fund manager eyes $735m listing
GSFM hires new product manager

Editor's Choice

Life insurers to embrace risky assets

KARREN VERGARA
Life insurers will take on more risks and shun safe-haven assets in a bid to bump up returns in 2022.

AMP hires new head of portfolio management

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AMP has appointed a new head of portfolio management for its troubled multi-asset group (MAG), hiring from Pendal.

Insto investors tempted by crypto

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new study shows close to 80% of institutional investors and wealth managers are now looking favourably upon cryptocurrencies, citing strong capital growth and diversification benefits.

American Century introduces small-cap fund

KARREN VERGARA
American Century has launched a global small-cap fund targeting Australian wholesale investors.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.