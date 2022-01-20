Munro launches fund on ASX

Munro Partners and GSFM have launched the Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund on the ASX under ticker MCCL.

It is the second ASX quoted fund launched by Munro and GSFM.

It is an actively managed fund investing primarily in a concentrated long only portfolio of companies focused on decarbonisation and climate change solutions located anywhere in the world.

The unlisted units of the fund was launched in October 2021.

Munro founding partner and chief investment officer Nick Griffin said the fund invests primarily in companies whose earnings prospects should improve with increased investment and focus on decarbonisation.

"The investment strategy is designed to identify sustainable growth trends that are under-appreciated and mispriced by the market, and invest in the resulting winning stocks," Griffin said.

"Globally, the move to a green economy and decarbonisation will shape markets and lives. We are only at the early stage of a growth trend in decarbonised investing and the race to net zero, and the Fund will help investors to gain access to these early opportunities."

GSFM is the responsible entity and distributor of the Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund.

GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre said: "This latest fund is designed for investors seeking a long term exposure to a portfolio of high quality global growth and climate change focused equities with the potential for capital gains.

The fund will hold between 15 and 25 stocks at any one time. The minimum suggested time frame for investment is at least five years. The ETF has a flat management fee of 0.90% per cent per annum of the net asset value (NAV) of the Fund.