MUFG 'sincerely apologises' to Cbus over claim delays

Cbus and MUFG Retirement Solutions have reached a settlement relating to "unacceptable delays" in the processing and payment of death benefit and insurance claims made by Cbus members and claimants.

MUFG said it "sincerely apologises to Cbus and its members, their families and claimants".

In the joint statement, Cbus also apologised, saying: "Cbus also wishes to reiterate its unreserved apology to its members and their families and claimants."

"Cbus and MUFG Retirement Solutions acknowledge the distress and uncertainty the delays have caused, particularly during such challenging times."

The two entities said they are committed to working to enhance the experience for Cbus members, claimants, and beneficiaries.

"Cbus and MUFG Retirement Solutions are confident that we will continue to improve on our commitment to deliver compassionate, timely and transparent services for Cbus members, claimants and beneficiaries," the joint statement said.

The apology from MUFG is a real about-face for the company. In December 2024, MUFG Pension and Market Services chief executive and managing director Vivek Bhatia fronted the Senate Economics Committee where he said the blame lies with the industry as a whole.

"The insurance claims process is a complex one involving multiple parties, including the trustee, insurers and ourselves," Bhatia told the committee.

"The issues highlighted recently are sector-wide and will require all stakeholders to collectively improve the experience that members receive. Certain challenges, such as binding beneficiary nominations etc., are definitely required to ease and expedite the claims process."

Cbus last renewed its partnership with MUFG (formerly Link Group) in December 2020. The contract is understood to have been for a period of five years, meaning it would be up for renewal. However, the joint statement alluded to the two entities continuing to work together to improve processes, pointing to several changes already implemented.

"As a result of these changes, we have improved processing and payment times, and we expect to do even better. We are also jointly taking steps to digitise more member services, as well as communications currently only supported by paper," they said.

Despite the settlement, Cbus is still facing litigation from ASIC for claims handling delays which was launched in November 2024. However, it is understood the super fund is engaging with the regulator to work towards an alternative dispute resolution.

Just last month Cbus vowed to make death benefit payments faster through a streamlined process.

Where members have not nominated a beneficiary, Cbus said benefit payments will be paid to the surviving current spouse.

If there is no surviving current spouse, surviving children will receive the benefit in equal shares, and in cases where there are no surviving current spouse and no surviving children, the benefit will be directed to the member's estate.

Cbus said this reform will eliminate the need to undertake lengthy and complicated "claim staking" in most cases - a process the fund uses to determine eligible beneficiaries. It will also reduce the death claim process by about four to six weeks.