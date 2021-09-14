MUFG, First Sentier hire sustainable investment lead

MUFG and First Sentier Investors have announced who will lead the recently launched First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute.

Velina Karadzhova has been appointed to lead the new institute.

Karadzhova will be responsible for developing the institute's research programme which will include macro-level research on sustainable investment topics, market trends and industry practices.

She joins from MSCI, where she was an ESG research analyst. Karadzhova has also held analyst positions at Moody's and worked in audit at PwC.

"Velina's considerable experience in the fields of ESG-related research will be invaluable in this new role to lead and further develop the Institute's sustainable investment research programme," First Sentier global head of responsible investment Will Oulton said.

"The reports will promote critical, urgent and under-reported sustainability issues, while outlining actions the industry and broader society can take to help address these problems."

MUFG and First Sentier clarified that the institute will look at how ESG developments affect the performance of companies, sectors and economies and their influence on investor capital allocation.

The institute was launched in May 2021 to publish proprietary, high-quality research on emerging sustainable investment topics that have yet to see significant industry focus.

Its inaugural research report was on micro plastic pollution.