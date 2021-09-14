NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

MUFG, First Sentier hire sustainable investment lead

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 14 SEP 2021   12:16PM

MUFG and First Sentier Investors have announced who will lead the recently launched First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute.

Velina Karadzhova has been appointed to lead the new institute.

Karadzhova will be responsible for developing the institute's research programme which will include macro-level research on sustainable investment topics, market trends and industry practices.

She joins from MSCI, where she was an ESG research analyst. Karadzhova has also held analyst positions at Moody's and worked in audit at PwC.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"Velina's considerable experience in the fields of ESG-related research will be invaluable in this new role to lead and further develop the Institute's sustainable investment research programme," First Sentier global head of responsible investment Will Oulton said.

"The reports will promote critical, urgent and under-reported sustainability issues, while outlining actions the industry and broader society can take to help address these problems."

MUFG and First Sentier clarified that the institute will look at how ESG developments affect the performance of companies, sectors and economies and their influence on investor capital allocation.

The institute was launched in May 2021 to publish proprietary, high-quality research on emerging sustainable investment topics that have yet to see significant industry focus.

Its inaugural research report was on micro plastic pollution.

Read more: ESGFirst Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment InstituteFirst Sentier InvestorsVelina KaradzhovaMoodyMSCIWill Oulton
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Investors demand credible climate information
New RE mandate for Equity Trustees
Retail, corporate funds lack transparency on ESG votes
IMAP names award winners
MSCI reclassifies Pakistan to frontier market
New equality push in investments
Fidelity nabs ESG expert from HESTA
First Sentier launches infrastructure fund
Natixis hires sustainable investing lead
MSCI acquires Real Capital Analytics

Editor's Choice

Pension fund backs Aussie insurance distributor

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
A major Canadian pension fund has taken a 33.4% stake in the Greenstone, the Sydney-based distributor of several retail insurance brands.

NZ Super Fund delivers 30%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:14PM
The New Zealand Super Fund continues to outperform Australian MySuper funds, posting its a best-ever return of 29.6%.

Verve Super taps investors for $2.6m raise

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:11PM
The start-up superannuation fund has raised $2.6 million, with Carol Schwartz coming on board as one of the investors.

HESTA to support young women in financial services

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:56AM
The $64 billion industry fund has partnered with Girls of Impact to encourage young women to consider careers in financial services where women are historically underrepresented.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.