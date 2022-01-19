MSCI teams up with Menai Financial Group

MSCI has announced its collaboration with Menai Financial Group, a provider of institutional-grade digital asset investment products and trading services.

This strategic alliance marks one of MSCI's first collaborations in the digital asset space.

MSCI will aim to develop innovative tools for institutional investors seeking to capitalize on the growth of blockchain technology and digital assets.

The joint venture comes at a time when institutional investors are increasingly considering opportunities within the digital asset class, MSCI said.

As investor interest grows, MSCI has recognised the demand for robust frameworks and analytical tools to help provide insights into performance, risk and classification within this emerging asset class.

"While investors are eager to enter the digital asset market as it matures, there is need for a robust suite of tools to gain reliable insight into the space," MSCI chair and chief executive Henry Fernandez said.

"We are excited to fill that gap in collaboration with Menai and develop what is needed to power investment decisions in this evolving space.

"At MSCI, we are committed to capturing market disruptions-like digital assets-and helping our clients better understand their exposure to related trends as they construct portfolios with an eye towards forces shaping our future."

Menai Financial Group's founder and chief executive Zoe Cruz said that she too is thrilled to see MSCI enter the digital asset space.

"Institutional players are keen to participate in the digital asset markets but have historically struggled to find the means to do so in a way that meets the high standards of professionalism, scale, risk management, security and rigor required by traditional financial markets," Cruz said.

"We are thrilled to see a sophisticated, norm-setting player like MSCI enter the digital asset space and are honoured that they have chosen Menai as one of their partners in this endeavour.

"We look forward to working together with MSCI as it provides institutional investors with transparent, secure and efficient solutions to help navigate the digital assets space."