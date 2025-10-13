Morningstar calls out platform TDPs' use of rebates

Analysis by Morningstar calls out a significant number of platform trustee-directed products (TDPs) were able to pass the recent superannuation performance test by tweaking rebates.

Morningstar's report Putting the performance test to the test shows a heavy concentration of products sitting just above the pass mark of -0.5% per year.

Of the 75 products with test results disclosed, 25 of them or one third, scored between negative 0.4% and negative 0.5% per year.

Moreover, 12 of these returned negative 0.49% - just 0.01% inside pass territory.

A product fails if its performance, typically measured over 10 years, falls below -0.5% p.a. Products that fail two years in a row will be closed to new members.

This year, AMP, Insignia Financial and Betashares' SmartStart were the only superannuation fund providers whose platform TDPs failed APRA's performance test.

Only seven out of the 563 products that APRA tested failed in 2025, a sharp decrease from the 37 failures recorded in the year prior.

APRA already pointed out that it was aware of how some super funds were using fee rebates when it published the latest results.

While fee rebates are generally positive for members, APRA is nevertheless engaging with trustees about the need for "enduring investment performance".

Morningstar said for some products, trustees provided enough of a rebate to lift the products out of fail territory.

"While fee reductions are no doubt welcome for members (certainly more so than fee increases!), APRA has since put trustees on notice - the regulator will engage with relevant platforms about the need for a persistent improvement in investment performance, even if a product has technically passed the test," the note said.

Platform TDPs have consistently turned in weaker performance with their median performance test return coming to -0.26%. Meanwhile, MySuper and non-platform TDPs returned 0.19% p.a. and 0.29% p.a. respectively.

In 2021, when the test was first administered, about one million members were in failed products. This dramatically dropped to 8500 this year. Thirteen of the 14 MySuper options that failed in the first year have since closed.

"Just one fund, CFS, has recovered, taking material steps to improve its investment offering - a clear positive for members. The threat of test failure has also helped nudge a raft of merger activity as funds seek to generate scale and cut costs," Morningstar said.

"There were 158 APRA-regulated funds in June 2021; today, there are just 89. Meanwhile, fees have continued to trend downward."