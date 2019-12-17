NEWS
Superannuation
More MySuper accounts close than open: APRA
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 17 DEC 2019   12:26PM

Latest data from APRA shows more MySuper accounts closed in the last financial year than were opened.

According to APRA's annual MySuper statistics, about 2,151,403 new MySuper accounts were created in the 2018/19 financial year. However, about 2,189,859 were closed - around 38,500 more than were opened.

The 2018-19 figures reverse the situation in 2017-18 when comparatively more MySuper accounts were opened than closed. APRA reports that in the previous financial year 2,261,120 new MySuper accounts open, while just 1,879,737 closed.

Asked what could account for the imbalance, Rainmaker head of superannuation research Jason Ross said while a number of factors were at play, it was hard to nail the exact cause.

"It's difficult to say what the exact cause of the imbalance is," Ross said.

"Some of the factors that would contribute include account consolidation, superannuation funds transferring zombie accounts to eligible rollover funds, and people retiring."

Alex Dunnin, director of research at Rainmaker said the volatility of these account measures, especially in an environment of account consolidation and rationalisation of inactive or duplicate accounts, reflects how ambiguous these account number measures can be.

"Researchers and regulators need to assess these measures carefully, particularly if they intend to use these as de facto fund sustainability indicators," he said.

Part of the ambiguity is how we refer to superannuation accounts, which aren't specifically the number of people who are fund members, he said.

"The last thing we want to do is reward funds with grubby databases containing duplicate accounts," Dunnin added.

