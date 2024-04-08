Newspaper icon
Monochrome makes play to become first spot Bitcoin ETF in Australia

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 8 APR 2024   12:48PM

Monochrome Asset Management has moved its bid for Australia's first spot Bitcoin ETF to Cboe from the ASX.

The investment manager said Cboe is at the forefront of financial innovation, especially trade execution, which perfectly aligns with its ambition to expand its footprint in Asian markets.

With more than half a century of legacy as a market operator both overseas and in the Asia Pacific region, Cboe's standing aligns with Monochrome's commitment to excellence and innovation in financial markets, the investment firm said.

This collaboration also positions Monochrome strategically to tap into the vibrant and growing investment landscape in Asia, benefiting from Cboe's established market position and expertise in the region. Moreover, listing on Cboe Australia facilitates broader investor access, allowing for diversification of portfolios with crypto-asset investment products, it added.

"We are proud to work with Cboe Australia to bring Monochrome's new bitcoin ETF to market, expanding the investment universe for Australian investors," Monochrome chief executive Jeff Yew said.

"As leaders in digital assets globally, their established track record and commitment to innovation and safe market accessibility aligns with Monochrome's strategic objectives. Quotation of Cboe would enrich our product offering and strengthen Monochrome's foothold in the Asia Pacific region."

Despite this development, the quotation of the fund is subject to market operator and regulatory approvals.

