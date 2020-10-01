MLC appoints new head of insto distribution

MLC Asset Management has appointed a head of institutional distribution, a new role that has been created as the business transitions following the sale to IOOF.

Read Taylor Price steps into the role, joining MLC from Fisher Investments where he has been since 2007.

He was most recently head of Australasia at Fisher Investments and established the Australian subsidiary of the organisation.

Price was previously based in the US, before joining Fisher he worked at Merrill Lynch and at Liberty Mutual Insurance.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr Price to MLC," MLC general manager asset management distribution Mandy Mannix said.

"With extensive and deep relationships in the global institutional market, Mr Price is a valuable addition to the distribution leadership team."

The creation of the head of institutional distribution role was needed as part of the ongoing transition of the MLC business as it separates from NAB, a spokesperson confirmed.

MLC Wealth, including the asset management business, was acquired by IOOF in a deal worth $1.4 billion in August.

NAB made the decision to exit wealth in 2018 as part of a strategy to simplify the business.