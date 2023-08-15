Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

MFS appoints new country head

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 15 AUG 2023   12:01PM

MFS Investment Management has appointed Josh Barton as managing director and head of Australia and New Zealand, replacing Marian Poirier.

Barton is currently responsible for leading the firm's sales efforts involving institutional investors in Australia and New Zealand and will take over from Poirier in September.

He has more than 22 years of industry experience and joined MFS in 2012, after 11 years at BlackRock where he held several roles, including director and senior account manager in the global client group.

Meantime, Poirier will retire after 30 years in the industry and will officially depart MFS in April next year.

Commenting on the change, MFS global head of distribution Carol Geremia thanked Poirier for her many contributions.

"As part of MFS' thoughtful and transparent approach to long-term succession planning, Marian has been working closely with Josh on the transition and will continue to do so until Q1 2024," she said.

"We feel it is important to provide a lengthy transition period as it ensures both a smooth transition of responsibilities and an uninterrupted continuity of services to our clients."

Poirier said she feels privileged to have worked with MFS for over 20 years and explained the firm is well-placed for its next phase.

"The diversification into fixed income is well underway, and the team headed up by Josh is well prepared for the next phase. Josh has played a key role in solidifying our presence across the region and helping to foster our local culture," she said.

"He is more than ready to lead the team in the years' ahead. Playing the long game at MFS extends beyond how we invest and how we manage the business, but importantly, it also has to do with how we manage our people, and this transition is a further example of this."

Barton added he is proud to have been picked for the top job.

"I am committed to being a strong leader for the team and continuing to serve our clients with what I believe to be best-in-class investment solutions," he said.

MFS has $896.2 billion in global assets under management as of 30 June 2023, close to $30 billion of which is in Australia and New Zealand.

