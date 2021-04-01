MetLife expands virtual health service

MetLife Australia has partnered with a healthcare provider to expand its virtual services for financial advisers.

Teladoc Health will provide holistic health management via MetLife's 360Health program. Virtual services will include mental health assistance, expert medical opinions, GP support and nutrition assessments.

MetLife is offering Teladoc's full suite of options, and will be offered to its retail customers, via financial advisers.

Teledoc will be delivered via mobile app, website and phone, and services will be rolled out throughout the year.

MetLife head of health Mark Raberger said: "MetLife's partnership with Teladoc Health marks a significant step in expanding our 360Health offering to meet customers' needs."

He added that customers are looking for better and easier ways to access health services, and this virtual care program empowers them to access health support when they need it and in a way that is tailored for them.

MetLife recently announced several product changes in response to concerns about rising premiums.

It will now offer a three-year rate guarantee for all lump sum retail products. For the first three years of a new retail policy, MetLife will guarantee there will be no unexpected increases to the base rates of a client's premium.