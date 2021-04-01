NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
MetLife expands virtual health service
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 1 APR 2021   12:18PM

MetLife Australia has partnered with a healthcare provider to expand its virtual services for financial advisers.

Teladoc Health will provide holistic health management via MetLife's 360Health program. Virtual services will include mental health assistance, expert medical opinions, GP support and nutrition assessments.

MetLife is offering Teladoc's full suite of options, and will be offered to its retail customers, via financial advisers.

Teledoc will be delivered via mobile app, website and phone, and services will be rolled out throughout the year.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

MetLife head of health Mark Raberger said: "MetLife's partnership with Teladoc Health marks a significant step in expanding our 360Health offering to meet customers' needs."

He added that customers are looking for better and easier ways to access health services, and this virtual care program empowers them to access health support when they need it and in a way that is tailored for them.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

MetLife recently announced several product changes in response to concerns about rising premiums.

It will now offer a three-year rate guarantee for all lump sum retail products. For the first three years of a new retail policy, MetLife will guarantee there will be no unexpected increases to the base rates of a client's premium.

Read more: MetLife AustraliaTeladoc HealthMark RabergerTeledoc
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Celebrating women in financial services
Life insurance activity rises: MetLife
AMP Foundation offers $2m for COVID-19 recovery
MetLife Australia partners with Foodbank
Consumers looking for reassurance: MetLife
What people really think about life commissions
MetLife appoints KPMG super director
MetLife expands retail distribution team
MetLife, AFA call for more diversity in advice
Industry fund appoints chief executive
Editor's Choice
Multiples paid for client books dip
KARREN VERGARA
How much financial advisers can expect to sell a book of investment and superannuation clients for has decreased over the last two years, according to a new valuation report.
LIC seeks options for performance woes
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Listed investment company Templeton Global Growth Fund (TGG) is considering a range of options to salvage shareholder value after a period of poor returns and consistent discount to its net-tangible assets.
Synchron appoints Queensland manager
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Dealer group Synchron has a new state manager for Queensland.
Mercer creates new sales, strategy roles
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Mercer has made appointments for two newly created roles in its Pacific region leadership team.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 89AVL9wV