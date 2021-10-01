NEWS
Insurance
MetLife enhances mental health policy

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 1 OCT 2021   12:48PM

MetLife Australia unveiled a mental health strategy for its employees in light of Mental Health Month.

MetLife will create a resource hub that includes content from the Black Dog Institute and its own 360Health program.

As part of the initiative, it will continue to partner with SuperFriend to provide employees with access to MySuperFriend.

MySuperFriend is an online learning platform offering interactive mental health and wellbeing training modules and resources.

Head of people and culture Allyson Carlile said the launch of the policy and action plan is built around a series of goals MetLife has committed to achieve, including increasing employee knowledge and awareness of mental health issues and behaviours, and reducing stigma around depression, anxiety and suicide.

"We want everyone at MetLife to have a role in building a safe and healthy environment and culture. To ensure we are providing meaningful support, we are encouraging our leadership team to share a mental health promise for World Mental Health Day and asking our staff to actively contribute and provide feedback on our policy. The policy will be reviewed regularly and updated to reflect the needs of our employees," she said.

World Mental Health Day kicks off on October 10, aiming to educate and raise awareness and advocacy against the social stigma surrounding mental health.

