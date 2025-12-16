Mark Delaney to step down from AustralianSuper

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Mark Delaney to step down from AustralianSuperBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 16 DEC 2025 5:56PM
Mark Delaney is stepping down as chief investment officer and deputy chief executive after 25 years at the fund.
Read more: AustralianSuper, Mark Delaney, Australian Retirement Fund, Paul Schroder, Superannuation Trust of Australia
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