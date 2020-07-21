Mainstream funds under custody up 79%

Funds administration services provider Mainstream Group Holdings saw its funds under custody increase 79% during the June quarter, with net funds increasing by 36 compared to March 2020.

Over the past 12 months, its funds under administration (FuA) has lifted 14% to hit $196.6 billion, a $23.8 billion increase.

During the quarter alone, Mainstream recorded a $9.5 billion increase in FuA.

It attributed this increase in the quarter to net inflows from clients of $5.1 billion (net of $1.6 billion of distribution outflows) as well as market movements of $4.4 billion.

Mainstream signed 15 new clients globally during the quarter, however net of client losses its client base only increased by 2.

The majority of these new clients were boutiques, a spokesperson said, and not inclusive of a registry deal with Pendal announced in May.

The firm's US private equity business increased its FuA by $700 million, or 7% to $10.8 billion during the quarter, with 11 new funds.

Mainstream chief executive Martin Smith said the results demonstrate the resilience and quality of the administrative business.

"We are pleased with the result considering the macro economic factors caused by COVID-19," he said.

"It demonstrates the resilience of our business, both in geographic and product diversity, the quality of our clients, as well as a continued conversion of our pipeline to new business."

The group provides administrative services to 1078 funds and more than 93,000 investors.