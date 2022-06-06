Magellan shares punished after FUM drop

Magellan shares punished after FUM dropBY ANDREW MCKEAN | MONDAY, 6 JUN 2022 12:40PM
Read more: ASX, Magellan Financial Group
In an update to the ASX this morning, Magellan Financial Group reported that its funds under management dropped $3.6 billion in the month to May 31.
Magellan's funds under management now sits at $65 billion, down from $68.6 billion at the end of April.
There was a $1.2 billion and $2.4 billion slide in funds under management in Magellan's retail and institutional businesses respectively.
Funds under management in infrastructure equities remained stable but global equities fell by $2.8 billion and Australian equities by $800 million.
This latest drop in funds under management adds to a string of bad luck for the embattled investment manager. Last Friday, after the latest quarterly rebalance of S&P/ASX Indices, it was announced that Magellan would be removed from the ASX 100, effective June 20.
In light of its ASX update, Magellan's share price has dived 13.93% as of midday today. The company's stock is down 32.33% year to date and 80.35% from its all-time highs reached in February 2021.
