Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Magellan chief operating and financial officer departs

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 NOV 2024   12:17PM

Magellan Financial Group announced Kirsten Morton has resigned as chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Morton started with the group in June 2013 in the joint role of chief financial officer and chief operating officer. She also served as interim chief executive for around eight months from December 2021 to June 2022.

Prior to joining Magellan, Morton was head of finance - property at Colonial First State. She has also served as group financial controller for The GPT Group and corporate reporting manager at Fairfax Media.

Magellan executive chair Andrew Formica said Morton has been instrumental to the company and its senior management team since joining the group 11 years ago and praised her for the work she did as interim chief executive.

"The board is grateful to Kristen for her immeasurable contribution to Magellan over many years and we wish her all the best in her future endeavours," Formica said.

Magellan said Morton will continue in her role as chief operating officer and chief financial officer until the end of 2024 and the company will commence a search process for her replacement.

Read more: Magellan Financial GroupKirsten MortonAndrew FormicaColonial First State
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Jupiter AM awards distribution mandate
Magellan warns of staggering sovereign debt
CFS expands managed accounts offering
CFS, Viridian Advisory launch low-cost advice deal
CFS unveils fund manager, fee changes to FirstChoice
CommSec names new chief economist
amicaa head of distribution exits
Magellan launches first Vinva funds
Australia's best-performing super fund says no to crypto
Retirement calculators 'can't be counted on': SCA

Editor's Choice

Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ELIZA BAVIN
Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, commissioner Simone Constant reinforced that while historically super has posed little risk to financial stability, as the sector grows so too do the risks.

Cbus appoints head of advice

ELIZABETH FRY
Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Chief member officer departs Rest

ELIZABETH FRY
After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18

Unlocking investment opportunities in Australia's commercial real estate debt market 

DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach