Magellan chief operating and financial officer departs

Magellan Financial Group announced Kirsten Morton has resigned as chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Morton started with the group in June 2013 in the joint role of chief financial officer and chief operating officer. She also served as interim chief executive for around eight months from December 2021 to June 2022.

Prior to joining Magellan, Morton was head of finance - property at Colonial First State. She has also served as group financial controller for The GPT Group and corporate reporting manager at Fairfax Media.

Magellan executive chair Andrew Formica said Morton has been instrumental to the company and its senior management team since joining the group 11 years ago and praised her for the work she did as interim chief executive.

"The board is grateful to Kristen for her immeasurable contribution to Magellan over many years and we wish her all the best in her future endeavours," Formica said.

Magellan said Morton will continue in her role as chief operating officer and chief financial officer until the end of 2024 and the company will commence a search process for her replacement.