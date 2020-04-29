Madison sale slated for May completion

OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.

OneVue took control of Madison Group in early February from Sargon Capital, as the ASX-listed companies tries to recoup the $31 million that Phil Kingston's fast-growing company owed it before defaulting on its debt.

Madison, which includes about 100 advisers, is currently in a sales process being run by Seaview Consulting's Bob Neill.

"...the sale process of the Madison Group is on track to complete in May with final bids received last week and an expectation that the receivers' will select a preferred bidder by the end of this week with to progress to exclusivity," OVH said in company filings.

OneVue in 2019 sold Diversa and CCSL Trustees business to Sargon Capital for $43 million and was owed $31 million when Sargon's Chinese lenders sent administrators to the company looking to recover their debts. Sargon Capital has since been put into liquidation.

OVH had four avenues of recovering its $31 million from Sargon and associated companies: it realised $4.4 million by selling Sargon's sale in Sequoia Financial Group; is currently in 100% ownership of Madison; is waiting to recover some amount from the sale of trustee and RE businesses that are currently under EY as an administrator; and recently, threatened to recover any balance of the $31 million that is not met by from the previous three options by claiming against Sargon Capital's former and current directors in regards to the 2019 sale.

This morning it said the sale of EY-administered companies is expected to be finalised "imminently" while also reiterating its pursuit of the last option -- suing Sargon Capital officeholders.

"The market will be updated once we receive formal notification from the voluntary administrator [EY] of the funds to be paid to OneVue from the proceeds of the sale of the Sargon operating businesses."

"OneVue is also actively assessing its options for the recovery of the balance of the receivable of the Sargon Group parent company, Sargon Capital, which may include lodging claims against its current and former directors and officers arising in connection with the sale of the Diversa and CCSL Trustee business."