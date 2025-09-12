Macquarie AM wins sovereign wealth fund mandate

Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) will set up shop in Saudi Arabia after being tapped by sovereign wealth fund PIF for joint venture investments in infrastructure and energy transition sectors.

The US$925 billion sovereign wealth fund signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MAM that will prioritise investments in digital infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure and energy storage.

In winning the mandate, MAM will establish an office in Riyadh.

The non-binding MoU is subject to satisfying certain necessary requirements, including regulatory and internal approvals.

MAM's global head Ben Way said: "We look forward to showcasing our global experience in developing, scaling, and managing transformative projects through exchanging best practices and developing local talent. By combining our expertise with the Kingdom's bold vision, we see significant potential to deliver world-class projects that will underpin the Kingdom's future development."

PIF's 2024 annual report shows it achieved an average total portfolio return of 7.2% p.a. since 2017 as it continues to focus on helping drive Saudi Arabia's economic transformation and generate sustainable financial returns.

Its cumulative real non-oil GDP contribution between 2021 and 2024 grew to US$243 billion, reflecting its focus on diversifying the Saudi economy outside of oil and encouraging foreign institutional investment in the country.

PIF deputy governor and head of MENA Investments Yazeed Al-Humied commented that the MoU with MAM marks a significant milestone in attracting leading international infrastructure asset managers that can bring global capital and expertise to accelerate the delivery of Saudi Arabia's infrastructure pipeline, while promoting knowledge sharing and capacity building in Saudi Arabia.

"Our collaboration with MAM also underscores PIF's commitment to building international partnerships that drive growth and development in local markets," he said.

Last year, PIF reached a score of 96% on Global SWF's Governance, Sustainability and Resilience (GSR) Scoreboard.

In 2025, PIF tied for first place globally among 200 sovereign investors, with a score of 100%.

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) recently announced it will invest $1 billion in the Macquarie Green Energy and Climate Opportunities Fund (MGECO) as part of its first major investment towards its 2030 impact goal.