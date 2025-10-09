Newspaper icon
MA Financial makes $525m acquisition

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 9 OCT 2025   11:40AM

MA Financial Group will become the manager of Top Ryde City Shopping Centre following the acquisition of the site in a joint venture with a Singaporean real estate investment trust for $525 million.

Keppel REIT will provide a 75% co-investment with the remainder of the asset to be acquired by MA managed fund. The fund will target a distribution yield of 8% and total return of 13% per annum over its forecast five-year term, MA Financial said.

Under the deal, MA Financial will take responsibility for the full suite of management functions, including strategic asset management, property management, leasing, and development management.

The net acquisition price implies a fully leased yield of approximately 7.2% and represents a 45% discount to the centre's estimated replacement cost. The centre is currently 96% occupied and is delivering "record" trading performance, MA Financial said.

The shopping centre attracts more than 12 million customers annually and is located 14km north-west of Sydney's central business district.

MA Financial head of core real estate Chris Lock said the sale of a 100% interest in a Sydney metropolitan regional shopping centre has only occurred twice in the last 22 years.

"The social infrastructure characteristics of the shopping centre provide a defensive foundation for investor returns at a point in time that we believe the tailwinds for the real estate cycle are very favourable," Lock said.

"We are excited to partner with Keppel REIT to acquire Top Ryde City Shopping Centre on very attractive terms on behalf of our valued stable of investors."

Meanwhile, Keppel REIT Management chief executive Chua Hsien Yang said the investment marks the trust's reach into the retail sector, which offers attractive yields and strong growth potential.

"Underpinned by sustained consumption growth and a rising population, we are confident that this investment will enhance Keppel REIT's long-term portfolio resilience and overall returns," he said.

Read more: Top Ryde City Shopping CentreMA Financial GroupKeppel REIT ManagementChris LockChua Hsien Yang
Editor's Choice

JPMAM launches ETF models with Vanguard

ANGELIQUE MINAS
J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Vanguard have partnered to launch four low-cost ETF models in Australia.

Aware Super enhances portfolio management capabilities

MATTHEW WAI
Aware Super has integrated Ortec Finance's performance measurement and attribution software to enhance its ability to measure and manage investment performance, including improved currency hedge capabilities, across its portfolio.

ASIC raises alarm on auditor independence, conflicts of interest

KARREN VERGARA
Too many auditors are failing the independence test and breaching conflicts of interest obligations, according to an ASIC investigation.

Retail investors want true hedge fund exposure: Morningstar

KARREN VERGARA
Retail and financial adviser-led investors, who demand exposures to hedge funds, continue to face substantial hurdles and receive lower returns from similar strategies, according to Morningstar.

