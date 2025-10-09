MA Financial makes $525m acquisition

MA Financial Group will become the manager of Top Ryde City Shopping Centre following the acquisition of the site in a joint venture with a Singaporean real estate investment trust for $525 million.

Keppel REIT will provide a 75% co-investment with the remainder of the asset to be acquired by MA managed fund. The fund will target a distribution yield of 8% and total return of 13% per annum over its forecast five-year term, MA Financial said.

Under the deal, MA Financial will take responsibility for the full suite of management functions, including strategic asset management, property management, leasing, and development management.

The net acquisition price implies a fully leased yield of approximately 7.2% and represents a 45% discount to the centre's estimated replacement cost. The centre is currently 96% occupied and is delivering "record" trading performance, MA Financial said.

The shopping centre attracts more than 12 million customers annually and is located 14km north-west of Sydney's central business district.

MA Financial head of core real estate Chris Lock said the sale of a 100% interest in a Sydney metropolitan regional shopping centre has only occurred twice in the last 22 years.

"The social infrastructure characteristics of the shopping centre provide a defensive foundation for investor returns at a point in time that we believe the tailwinds for the real estate cycle are very favourable," Lock said.

"We are excited to partner with Keppel REIT to acquire Top Ryde City Shopping Centre on very attractive terms on behalf of our valued stable of investors."

Meanwhile, Keppel REIT Management chief executive Chua Hsien Yang said the investment marks the trust's reach into the retail sector, which offers attractive yields and strong growth potential.

"Underpinned by sustained consumption growth and a rising population, we are confident that this investment will enhance Keppel REIT's long-term portfolio resilience and overall returns," he said.