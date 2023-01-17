MA Financial Group names new board director

MA Financial Group names new board directorBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | TUESDAY, 17 JAN 2023 12:10PM
Read more: MA Financial Group, Nikki Warburton, Jeffrey Browne
MA Financial Group has appointed Nikki Warburton to its board of directors, effective immediately.
Warburton has more than 30 years of experience in consumer, brand, and marketing across a range of industries including automotive, advertising and media.
"It is a privilege to be able to support MA Financial as it executes its growth strategy and takes advantage of opportunities in the current economy," Warburton said.
MA Financial Group chair Jeffrey Browne welcomed Warburton and said her skills will assist the group to achieve its significant growth ambitions.
"Nikki brings a wealth of experience and marketing expertise that strengthens the board's capability. She has a strong track record in growing businesses and building brand recognition," he said.
"Nikki's appointment also illustrates our continued desire to increase the board's independence and its diversity by both gender, skills and experience. I look forward to working with Nikki this year."
Related News
Editor's Choice
We're doing a huge amount: Aware Super
From strength to strength: GQG Partners
Natixis APAC lead takes bigger role
Fraudsters jailed over international crypto scam
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
|Sponsored by
Peaks and valleys: navigating the rocky market landscape
Inflation pressures should moderate, although a likely recession affecting countries around the globe has been brought into sharper relief.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Alison Telfer
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD