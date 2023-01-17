Newspaper icon
MA Financial Group names new board director

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 17 JAN 2023   12:10PM

MA Financial Group has appointed Nikki Warburton to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Warburton has more than 30 years of experience in consumer, brand, and marketing across a range of industries including automotive, advertising and media.

"It is a privilege to be able to support MA Financial as it executes its growth strategy and takes advantage of opportunities in the current economy," Warburton said.

MA Financial Group chair Jeffrey Browne welcomed Warburton and said her skills will assist the group to achieve its significant growth ambitions.

"Nikki brings a wealth of experience and marketing expertise that strengthens the board's capability. She has a strong track record in growing businesses and building brand recognition," he said.

"Nikki's appointment also illustrates our continued desire to increase the board's independence and its diversity by both gender, skills and experience. I look forward to working with Nikki this year."

Read more: MA Financial GroupNikki WarburtonJeffrey Browne
