Linda Elkins joins AMP board, Slattery exits

Linda Elkins will be joining the AMP board, drawing on her more than 25-plus years in financial services, including top roles at KPMG, Colonial First State and Russell Investment.

Starting 1 September, Elkins joins AMP Limited as a non-executive director, and as a member of the group's Board Risk and Compliance, and Audit committees.

She has also been appointed to the AMP Bank board.

Elkins was national leader, asset and wealth management at KPMG, a role she held for six years prior to her retirement as KPMG partner by end of this month.

She was previously executive general manager at CFS, leading 1,000 staff and managing over $130 billion in funds under management (FUM), and managing director - superannuation at Russell Investment Group.

"I'm excited to be welcoming Linda to the Board. Linda's impressive experience in Platforms and Superannuation will be of tremendous value, and her breadth of industry knowledge is undoubted," said Mike Hirst, AMP chair.

"Linda's skills and expertise will be especially important as AMP continues its focus on the growth of its North Platform and Superannuation business."

Meanwhile, independent non-executive director Andrea Slattery will retire from her role at the end of this month following six years as a board member of both AMP Limited and AMP Bank. During this time, she chaired the group's audit committee and the ESG & Sustainability Advisory Group.

"I want to thank Andrea for the significant contribution she has made to the AMP Board over the past six years. Her passion for this business has been evident in how she has carried out her duties, while her industry experience and extensive ESG knowledge have brought important insights to the Board's decision making," said Hirst.

AMP released its first half results this morning. Its underlying net profit after tax rose 9.2% to 131 million compared to the first half of 2024.

The company's share price is up slightly to $1.69 mid-day from yesterday's $1.60 close.