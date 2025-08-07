Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Linda Elkins joins AMP board, Slattery exits

BY MICHELLE BALTAZAR  |  THURSDAY, 7 AUG 2025   12:40PM

Linda Elkins will be joining the AMP board, drawing on her more than 25-plus years in financial services, including top roles at KPMG, Colonial First State and Russell Investment.

Starting 1 September, Elkins joins AMP Limited as a non-executive director, and as a member of the group's Board Risk and Compliance, and Audit committees.

She has also been appointed to the AMP Bank board.

Elkins was national leader, asset and wealth management at KPMG, a role she held for six years prior to her retirement as KPMG partner by end of this month.

She was previously executive general manager at CFS, leading 1,000 staff and managing over $130 billion in funds under management (FUM), and managing director - superannuation at Russell Investment Group.

"I'm excited to be welcoming Linda to the Board. Linda's impressive experience in Platforms and Superannuation will be of tremendous value, and her breadth of industry knowledge is undoubted," said Mike Hirst, AMP chair.

"Linda's skills and expertise will be especially important as AMP continues its focus on the growth of its North Platform and Superannuation business."

Meanwhile, independent non-executive director Andrea Slattery will retire from her role at the end of this month following six years as a board member of both AMP Limited and AMP Bank. During this time, she chaired the group's audit committee and the ESG & Sustainability Advisory Group.

"I want to thank Andrea for the significant contribution she has made to the AMP Board over the past six years. Her passion for this business has been evident in how she has carried out her duties, while her industry experience and extensive ESG knowledge have brought important insights to the Board's decision making," said Hirst.

AMP released its first half results this morning. Its underlying net profit after tax rose 9.2% to 131 million compared to the first half of 2024.

The company's share price is up slightly to $1.69 mid-day from yesterday's $1.60 close.

Read more: Linda ElkinsColonial First StateAndrea SlatteryMike HirstNorth Platform
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CFS taps JPMAM for private equity push
Vanguard, CFS deliver strong FY25 returns
APRA expects 'no cutting corners' with CPS230
ESSSuper, UniSuper spearhead member satisfaction
MAX Awards honour best of the best
Awareness of options could boost advice access: CFS
Industry funds feast, retail funds snack, corporate funds freefall
CFS awards global equities mandate
Cost-of-living, unaffordable advice fuels financial stress: Surveys
Age-based super strategies could add thousands to retirement savings

Editor's Choice

Legal costs weigh on AMP profits

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Costs associated with remediation and its simplification strategy put a slight dent in AMP's half-year net profits, coming in at $98 million.

WT Financial's Investco makes acquisition

ELIZA BAVIN
After establishing its first "Hubco" in April, the joint venture has made a further acquisition and launched its second Hubco.

ASX flags up to $35m in additional operating costs

ELIZA BAVIN
The ASX flagged the additional operating expenses in FY26 are a result of ASIC's inquiry into its governance, capability, risk management frameworks and practices.

ASIC says Cboe listing will 'foster competition'

ELIZA BAVIN
The financial regulator is in the final stages of considering a listing market application from Cboe Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1-15

FAAA Congress early bird tickets now on sale. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media