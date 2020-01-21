Light on horizon for global economy

The International Monetary Fund has predicted an upturn in the global economy in 2020, though the biggest risk to a rebound is climate change.

In 2019 the global economy experiences the weakest growth since the Global Financial Crisis, but the IMF is expected 2020 to deliver global gross domestic product growth of 3.3%.

The IMF published its expectations in its report titled World Economic Outlook outlining growth is expected to continue into 2021, signs that the global downturn is coming to an end.

Outlining the major causes for the positive sentiment, the IMF said: "On the positive side, market sentiment has been boosted by tentative signs that manufacturing activity and global trade are bottoming out, a broad-based shift toward accommodative monetary policy, intermittent favorable news on US-China trade negotiations, and diminished fears of a no-deal Brexit, leading to some retreat from the risk-off environment that had set in at the time of the October WEO."

"However, few signs of turning points are yet visible in global macroeconomic data."

It was not all positive news however, with the global fund pointing to rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, intensifying social unrest and deepening economic frictions between nations that could lead to "rapidly deteriorating sentiment", causing global growth to fall below the projected baseline.

Climate change was also mentioned in the report; the IMF said a continuation of the current weather trends could inflict even larger losses across multiple countries.

"Weather-related disasters such as tropical storms, floods, heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires have imposed severe humanitarian costs and livelihood loss across multiple regions in recent years," the IMF said.

"Climate change, the driver of the increased frequency and intensity of weather-related disasters, already endangers health and economic outcomes, and not only in the directly affected regions. It could pose challenges to other areas that may not yet feel the direct effects, including by contributing to cross-border migration or financial stress (for instance, in the insurance sector)."

The fund urged policymakers to priorities investment in mitigating climate change as well as in areas that strengthen potential growth and ensure gains are widely shared across infrastructure, education, health and workforce skills.