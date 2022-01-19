Life insurers to embrace risky assets

Life insurers will take on more risks and shun safe-haven assets in a bid to bump up returns in 2022.

Australian life insurers are tipped to shed their conservative nature this year amid a tough macroeconomic environment, according to bfinance.

Many will move away from fixed income and towards alternative investment strategies with the help of external managers.

Over the next 18 months, bfinance forecasts fixed income allocations to decrease as nearly two-thirds of insurers (61%) plan to enter new asset classes. About three quarters (74%) will increase portfolio illiquidity.

The majority (73%) of insurers also believe there is greater scope to add more risk.

The firm's inaugural Insurer Investment Survey, which canvassed 90 insurers from 20 countries that included Australia, found that portfolios invested 10% in equities on average, 7% in real estate and 8% in other alternatives.

Insurers also held high proportions of assets in dry powder, while allocations to cash or money market funds returned 7% on average.

This year, life insurers will ramp up their environmental, social and governance priorities to be ahead of the curve on sustainable investing.

More than 70% already integrate ESG factors into the investment process, up from 32% in March 2020.

"There is a dramatic and ongoing increase in the use of various ESG-related investment practices, including ESG integration, active engagement, exclusions, impact investment and more," bfinance said.

"The proportion of insurers involved in active engagement (via external managers) has almost doubled in 18 months, while the proportion who have adopted ESG integration has more than doubled in 18 months. More than half of insurers now consider diversity and inclusion issues as part of their investment activities, and around one in ten say that D&I is an important consideration."