NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

Life insurers to embrace risky assets

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 JAN 2022   12:30PM

Life insurers will take on more risks and shun safe-haven assets in a bid to bump up returns in 2022.

Australian life insurers are tipped to shed their conservative nature this year amid a tough macroeconomic environment, according to bfinance.

Many will move away from fixed income and towards alternative investment strategies with the help of external managers.

Over the next 18 months, bfinance forecasts fixed income allocations to decrease as nearly two-thirds of insurers (61%) plan to enter new asset classes. About three quarters (74%) will increase portfolio illiquidity.

The majority (73%) of insurers also believe there is greater scope to add more risk.

The firm's inaugural Insurer Investment Survey, which canvassed 90 insurers from 20 countries that included Australia, found that portfolios invested 10% in equities on average, 7% in real estate and 8% in other alternatives.

Insurers also held high proportions of assets in dry powder, while allocations to cash or money market funds returned 7% on average.

This year, life insurers will ramp up their environmental, social and governance priorities to be ahead of the curve on sustainable investing.

More than 70% already integrate ESG factors into the investment process, up from 32% in March 2020.

"There is a dramatic and ongoing increase in the use of various ESG-related investment practices, including ESG integration, active engagement, exclusions, impact investment and more," bfinance said.

"The proportion of insurers involved in active engagement (via external managers) has almost doubled in 18 months, while the proportion who have adopted ESG integration has more than doubled in 18 months. More than half of insurers now consider diversity and inclusion issues as part of their investment activities, and around one in ten say that D&I is an important consideration."

Read more: bfinance
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Downward fee trend hits ESG
bfinance names client consultant
Asset managers still bearish, but less so
Aussie investors unhappy with pandemic performance
Investors turn to China-focused strategies
Diversification pays off for some, but not all: bfinance
Fees down across asset classes: Report
Former super fund investment lead joins consultancy
Diversification mandates lead the way: Research
ESG and emerging markets investment continues rise

Editor's Choice

Life insurers to embrace risky assets

KARREN VERGARA
Life insurers will take on more risks and shun safe-haven assets in a bid to bump up returns in 2022.

AMP hires new head of portfolio management

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AMP has appointed a new head of portfolio management for its troubled multi-asset group (MAG), hiring from Pendal.

Insto investors tempted by crypto

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new study shows close to 80% of institutional investors and wealth managers are now looking favourably upon cryptocurrencies, citing strong capital growth and diversification benefits.

American Century introduces small-cap fund

KARREN VERGARA
American Century has launched a global small-cap fund targeting Australian wholesale investors.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.