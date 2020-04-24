Life insurers prepare for grilling

Key players in Australia's life insurance sector are preparing to face a grilling by parliamentarians via videoconference next week.

Next week several major life insurance firms and advocacy bodies will face up to the scrutiny of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, with committee chair Tim Wilson committing to grilling insurers on revelations from the Royal Commission, as well as issues raised by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grilling is part of the committee's ongoing review of the four major banks and other financial institutions.

Wilson said the hearings are "an important mechanism for the Parliament to publicly scrutinise and hold Australia's insurance sector to account".

"Insurance is an essential way that Australians and Australian businesses manage risk and protect themselves from financial loss after disaster strikes. Australians must be able to rely on the insurance sector to provide high-quality policies and respond quickly when claims are made," Wilson said.

"Given the widespread misconduct in the insurance sector identified by the Hayne Royal Commission, it is important that insurers and those in the industry are held accountable to ensure that they are making the crucial improvements needed to restore trust in the sector.

The hearings will be spread across Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with the life insurance sector slated for its time before the committee on Tuesday.

The hearings will kick off with the Insurance Council of Australia, before moving on to AFCA, Allianz, ClearView and AIA. TAL Life - who is defending Federal Court proceedings brought against it by ASIC relating to a case referred to it by Royal Commissioner Kenneth Hayne - will round out the day.