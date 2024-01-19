Legalsuper investment strategy lead departs

The head of investment strategy at legalsuper has jumped ship for a chief investment officer role.

Linda Trusler, who worked for the $5 billion superannuation fund dedicated to the legal community for almost five years, has joined Rajomon Asset Management, founded by Abidal Guerinat.

Her departure follows the exit of legalsuper investment chief Norman Zhang, who joined Koda Capital in December.

legalsuper has since hired a finance chief but is still in the market for a new chief investment officer to replace Zhang.

Trusler has a strong background spanning two decades within global and Australian equity, directly managing large and small-cap portfolios.

Her career also involved investing in start-up venture capital funds, investment consulting, and managing multi-asset portfolios.

She is a board member and secretary of the CFA Society of Melbourne, a member of the Policy Committee for Women in Super, a member of the Senior Investing Peer Advisory Group for 100 Women in Finance and an investment committee director for International Women's Development Agency.

Trusler contributes to the finance industry in a mentorship capacity through university partnerships and is a lecturer for the CFA post-grad finance curriculum.

She began her career in financial markets in Bahrain as a currency trader moving to Mercer Investment Consulting's Melbourne office as an investment analyst.

She worked at Catholic Church Insurance as a senior investment analyst and has also held roles as a consultant at DST Global Solutions.

From 2015 she spent four years at Australian equities boutique DMP Asset Management as a fund manager.

Trusler said the move to Rajomon is a "refreshing chapter" in her career.

Rajomon recently helped fund Brisbane lending fintech WLTH's acquisition of home loan manager Mortgage Mart.

Chief executive Glenn Fowles called Trusler a perfect fit for the firm.

Fowles said she brings fantastic experience, knowledge, analytical skills, and personality that complement the rest of the group.

"Rajomon is applying a new approach to funds management and we're trying to make this the key component to our activities from our multi-class asset investment process, portfolio construction, product offerings and community engagement," he said.

"It's all about delivering good health and wealth outcomes rather than focussing on the wealth aspect alone."

Fowles said the business is family-owned and operated by exceptional young people with clear business values and objectives.

"And, they have engaged a very experienced team of industry veterans and well-respected investment professionals to help them along the way," he said.