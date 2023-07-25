KKR real estate arm reports $30m loss

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) has recorded a $29.7 million (US$20 million) loss in its second quarter ending June 30.

KKR & Co. said its integrated real estate platform saw a loss of $0.37 per diluted share. When adjusted for non-recurring costs, earnings amounted to 48 cents per share.

During the same period last year, KREF incurred a loss of $19.4 million and faced a setback of $30.8 million in the first quarter ending March 2023.

The US real estate finance firm posted revenue of $156.6 million for the period and adjusted revenue of $44 million.

KREF chief executive Matt Salem said the focus continues to be best in class liabilities and liquidity positions as well as the current market.

"KREF is operating with over $800 million of liquidity while the portfolio is generating strong income from the high-interest rate environment," he said.

Meanwhile, KREF president and chief operating officer Patrick Mattson highlighted the platform's integration with KKR's broader real estate business, which oversees assets worth $65 billion, allows them to access real-time market knowledge encompassing both debt and equity aspects.

"KREF also continues to benefit from our long-standing banking relationships as part of the broader KKR franchise and in the first half of 2022, increased and extended the duration of our borrowing capacity," he said.

Further highlights from the June period included a $799.6 million liquidity position, including $207.7 million of cash and $560 million of undrawn capacity on the corporate revolving credit agreement.

It funded $177.2 million for loans closed in previous quarters and received loan repayments of $339.3 million, making the current loan portfolio $7.8 billion.

The share price of KREF at last night's close hit a peak of $19.45.