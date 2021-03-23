KKR names local real estate head

The global investment firm has appointed the former LOGOS Group chief executive as managing director and head of Australia and New Zealand real estate, as it expands its strategy across the Asia region.

Tom Lee was chief executive of logistics property group LOGOS for over two and a half years before moving to an advisory position.

Prior to this, Lee spent over eight years at BlackRock in several roles including managing director head of real estate Europe, the Middle East and Africa and chief executive of MGPA in Europe.

He was previously at Lendlease where he was chief financial officer retail & communities in Europe and commercial manager for new business in Sydney.

In his new role, Lee will be responsible for KKR's real estate platform across Australia and New Zealand and expanding KKR's real estate strategies across the Asia region. He will also join the KKR Asia Real Estate Investment Committee.

"KKR is one of the most respected real estate investors in the world and the flexible approach as a solution provider enhances our role as a partner of choice within real estate and the broader corporate sector," Lee said.

"I look forward to working alongside John, Scott and the firm's talented investment professionals as we carry out KKR's strategy in Australia, New Zealand and across Asia Pacific."

KKR has more than $2 billion of equity in KKR in Asia Pacific across approximately 20 real estate transactions including investments in mixed use, commercial, industrial, hotel, office, and retail properties.

KKR head of Asia Pacific real estate John Pattar said Lee has a unique skillset as an investor, operator and platform builder which makes him the perfect fit for the role.

"The recent close of our Asia Real Estate Fund significantly expands KKR's position as a leading alternative capital provider across asset classes, and we furthermore look forward to working with Tom to also establish a pan-Asian core and core-plus real estate strategy to meet the demand for high-quality real estate throughout the region," Pattar said.