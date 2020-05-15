NEWS
Investment
KKR company cut doctors pay during pandemic
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 15 MAY 2020   11:42AM

Private equity firm KKR, which recently acquired Colonial First State, is in hot water in the US over claims a health company it owns cut doctors pay amid the COVID-19 crisis.

KKR acquired a 55% stake in CFS on 12 May 2020 for approximately $1.7 billion.

But the firm is facing fire overseas over an earlier deal. In 2018 it acquired Envision Healthcare for US $9.9 billion.

US member of congress Katie Porter and US senator Elizabeth Warren recently wrote to KKR co-chief executives Henry Kravis and George Roberts, expressing concern about KKR's lack of accountability when it came to Envision's actions.

"We ask that KKR prevent Envision Physician Services from taking actions that would threaten the financial security of providers in its network during this unprecedented crisis," Porter and Warren wrote.

Following a previous enquiry earlier in April about doctors pay being cut, KKR responded that it was Envision's responsibility to reply to the enquiry.

"When we asked KKR to require that Envision not alter physician benefits or pay, this demanded a response from your firm," Porter and Warren said.

The politicians said Envision responded to earlier enquiries by informing them that the company has been operating at a significant daily loss for weeks and therefore implemented a 50% pay cut for senior leadership.

Porter and Warren weren't satisfied with this response from Envision as they failed to specify by how much they had cut doctors pay.

Now, they feel the buck stops with KKR.

"We ask that KKR require Envision Healthcare to stop cuts to physician pay and benefits," Porter and Warren said.

They demanded that if Envision is in such poor financial shape it cannot continue current salaries and hours for doctors it should provide documentation proving as much.

Envision Healthcare's chief executive Jim Rechtin said in a statement on Twitter that the company remains committed to delivering quality patient care during the pandemic.

KKR did not respond to request for comment.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

