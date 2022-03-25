Key Budget measure won't help economy: Academic

A Macquarie Business School academic has said one-off payments like those expected in next week's Federal Budget won't do anything to address long-term structural issues in Australia's economy.

A one-off payment to combat the rising cost of living is expected to be announced by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg when he hands down the 2022/23 Federal Budget next Tuesday.

While it would be welcome news to many households, Macquarie University's Bachelor of Commerce course director Prashan Karunaratne said the use of Centrelink payments when unemployment is so low and inflation is rising could make inflation worse.

"Both the government and the Reserve Bank are pursuing policies with immediate, headline-grabbing, feel-good effects - but which will likely fuel further rises in the cost of living," he said.

"The pursuit of this agenda is exacerbated by Australia's short election cycle which does not encourage governments to consider the long-term impacts of their decisions."

He said serious structural issues relating to economic fundamentals are not being addressed, like the over-reliance on traditional industries and lack of training in future-focused industries.

"Markets eventually react to this gap between perception and reality - which is what happened with the 2008 Global Financial Crisis," he said.

"The Treasurer should establish and finance a sovereign wealth fund managed by a trust comprised of people from all walks of life - including economists."

In this scenario, the board of trustees would release a parallel budget of long-term projects on both a macroeconomic and microeconomic level.

"This would ensure a long-term vision for federal spending, removing the influence of political campaigning caused by our short election cycle and facilitating broader planning over 30 years or more," Karunaratne said.

Meanwhile, slashing of the fuel excise and investment in mental health will also likely feature in the Budget as the government will looks to curry favour with Australians ahead of the election later this year, academics said.

Fixed at 44.2 cents a litre on all fuel types, reducing the fuel excise by 10 cents could make a significant difference to motorists' hip pocket, Department of Applied Finance senior lecturer Lurion De Mello said.

However, the benefit of such a measure may not be fully felt by consumers, he warns.

"...the wild fuel price cycle makes it hard to ensure retailers pass on the full savings and many will be tempted to pocket some of the cut," De Mello said.

"The budget should be about addressing our long-term energy security and not just splurging taxpayer dollars chasing a few votes.

"I would like to see the Treasurer giving real power to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to control wild fluctuations in fuel prices at the pumps."

Greater funding for mental healthcare is also expected, with investment in prevention likely alongside additions to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

That's according to Macquarie University Centre for Health Economy director Henry Cutler, who added: "If its pre-election budget in 2019 is any indication, the government will further invest in health infrastructure for local communities - hospital improvements and new treatment clinics."