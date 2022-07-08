Julia Lee pops up at State Street

Julia Lee pops up at State StreetBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 8 JUL 2022 10:33AM
Julia Lee, one of Australia's most popular financial commentators, has landed at State Street Global Advisors SPDR as an equity investment strategist for the Asia Pacific.
Lee - who joins from Burman Invest, which she founded and served as investment chief - has appeared on SKY News, Bloomberg, and CNBC and is the host of the shares edition of Your Money, Your Call.
Before founding Burman, Lee was an equities strategist with Bell Direct for 11 years.
Earlier in her career, she worked as head of fundamental analysis at the Hubb Financial Group.
"Our SPDR ETFs business in the Asia Pacific is one of State Street Global Advisors' priorities and we are delighted to continue to invest in more top talent and resources and demonstrate our commitment to the region," said Meaghan Victor, head of SPDR ETFs Asia Pacific distribution at State Street Global Advisors.
"Julia has incredible breadth and depth of experience; her knowledge will be invaluable to our customer outcomes."
Commenting on the role, Lee said she was excited to join State Street Global Advisors.
"At such an unsettled time in markets - as unprecedented monetary policy is unwound and inflation concerns mount - I look forward to helping ETF investors navigate today's markets."
Lee also sits on the board of the Australian Stockbrokers Foundation.
She recently sold Burman Invest to TeamInvest Private Group.
