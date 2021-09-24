NEWS
Investment

JPMorgan Chase acquires financial planning platform

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 24 SEP 2021   12:32PM

JPMorgan Chase is set to acquire a financial planning platform focused on the needs of college students and their families.

The platform, Frank, currently serves more than five million students at over 6000 institutions across the US. It caters to those between the ages of 17 and 24, students older than 24, their parents and guardians and low-to-moderate income households.

It enables students to apply for financial aid, provides advice to those navigating financial aid packages and scholarship tools, and offers a marketplace of discounted college-level courses.

Frank's founder and chief executive Charlie Javice will continue to lead the brand, joining Chase as head of student solutions in its digital products team.

Chase co-chief executive Jennifer Piepszak said the firm wants to build lifelong relationships with its customers.

"Frank offers a unique opportunity for deeper engagement with students. Together, we'll be able to expand our capabilities for students and their families, helping them financially prepare for college and other major moments in their future," she said.

Frank was launched in 2017 to make college more accessible and more affordable for students and their families. Investors in the platform include Silicon Valley Bank and the co-founder and chief executive of Apollo Global Management.

"We look forward to joining the Chase family to further this mission. Together, we can multiply our impact to help more students and their families achieve their financial goals and education dreams," Javice said.

Chase already has strong ties to college communities in the US, with branches and ATMs in or close to about 300 campuses.

