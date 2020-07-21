JobKeeper, JobSeeker to be extended

Businesses and individuals will continue to receive additional government support beyond September, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing an extension to the stimulus support package.

JobKeeper is set to be extended until March 2021 and has been reduced to $1200 per fortnight, down from $1500, and restructured into a two-tier system.

The JobSeeker program will also be extended at a lower rate and until December, when it will be revised again.

However, the Prime Minister emphasised when questioned about revising the JobSeeker payment around the holiday period that it will likely be extended again.

"I am leaning heavily into the notion, and we would anticipate there would need to be some continuation of the COVID-supplement payment post-December," Morrison said.

The extension of the JobSeeker program will cost the federal government an extra $3.8 billion, bringing the total cost of the program to $16.8 billion.

The JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme had been providing eligible businesses with $1500 per fortnight for each staff member kept employed during the pandemic.

The changes to the scheme are set to come into effect in October this year and will provide a two-tier payment of $1200 for full-time workers and $750 for those working less than 20 hours per week.

After December the full-time JobKeeper payment will fall below $1000 per fortnight.

The Prime Minister and Treasurer said this change is due to the number of Australian's who hold multiple jobs, making it easier for them to receive the payments from both employers.

"Over 900,000 Australians being paid more on JobKeeper than they were before from a single employer," Morrison said.

"The scope of that needs to be diminished."

The Prime Minister stressed that the JobKeeper and JobSeeker schemes were never meant to be permanent and said the government is doing everything it can to support Australia's recovery.

"JobSeeker and JobKeeper are temporary measures, they were always going to be temporary and I think Aussies understand that," Morrison said.

"We always said it would taper back and scale down, they are not enduring and they are not permanent, they were never designed to be permanent."

This comes as Treasurer Josh Frydenberg prepares to deliver his budget update on Thursday this week, which will provide insight into the economic damage caused by COVID-19.

In May, Frydenberg said the lockdown measures were costing the nation $4 billion per week with Treasury estimating GDP will fall 10% for the June quarter.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.