Jarden and Nomura form alliance

Investment and advisory firm Jarden and investment bank Nomura have joined forces to provide clients shared expertise.

Nomura will provide its global network, product capabilities and balance sheet to support clients across equity capital markets (ECM), debt capital markets (DCM), and acquisition and leverage finance (ALF.)

Both firms remain standalone corporate advisory and capital markets businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

The firms confirmed that this is not a merger; the alliance aims to provide greater global reach, product expertise and capital commitment for all clients of both firms.

Bill Trotter, executive chair of Jarden Group, said: "Jarden has a proud history of 60 years and Nomura brings substantial balance sheet support to our clients across the breadth of capital markets activity. We are pleased to further strengthen our global connections moving forward with Nomura."

Jarden and Nomura seek to capitalise on changing competitor dynamics in Australia and New Zealand, and the chance to offer a differentiated service, he said.

Head of investment banking for Nomura Australia Andrew Macgonigal said: "Nomura and Jarden have genuinely complementary businesses in Australia and New Zealand. An alliance of this nature is highly synergistic, as not only is there limited crossover of our existing businesses, but also strategic and cultural alignment."

"We are excited that this alliance will allow us to further increase Nomura's relevance and reach across both new and existing clients, in addition to supporting the buildout of Jarden in Australia."