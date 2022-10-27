Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Jameson TTB links with family office

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 27 OCT 2022   12:10PM

Jameson TTB and the Buxton Family Office have formed a strategic partnership to help grow the alternatives manager.

The Buxton Family Office will provide funding as an underwriter to future deals and transactions, enabling Jameson TTB, which was formerly Jameson Capital, to expand its direct investment business.

The Buxton Family Office is the private investment vehicle of Andrew Buxton, managing director of MB Corporation. The investment also involves Charlie Buxton, managing director of commercial and industrial development at Cadence Property Group.

The Buxton Family Office was initially an investor in the Jameson Special Situations Fund.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

"We are thrilled to enter a partnership with the Buxton Family Office and the family members behind it who are extremely successful property developers and investors with decades of experience," Jameson TTB co-founder Nick Browne said.

Also commenting, Andrew Buxton said: "As initial investors in the Jameson Special Situations fund, we saw the prospect of a broader working relationship with the firm and the ability to add diversity to our current operations through exposure to transactions in alternative real estate such as aged care, data centres, self-storage, and childcare. Where traditionally we have been straight developers, we see a broader opportunity set with Jameson TTB in the alternative funds management space."

"Our partnership with Jameson TTB is one of great synergy and is complementary to what we do, which is fundamentally property development. We believe we can add value to the Jameson TTB team and their clientele, while the firm continues to expand its expertise in alternative assets funds management."

Under the deal, Charlie Buxton has joined the Jameson TTB board alongside Buxton Family Office and MAB Corporation financial controller Lauren Short.

The strategic partnership follows the deal struck between Jameson Capital and TTB Partners' real estate subsidiary TTB Real Estate which saw it rebranded to Jameson TTB last month.

Read more: Jameson TTBBuxton Family OfficeAndrew BuxtonCharlie BuxtonJameson CapitalCadence Property GroupLauren ShortMAB CorporationMB CorporationNick BrowneTTB PartnersTTB Real Estate
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Jameson Capital, TTB Real Estate partner
Jameson Capital appoints chief operating officer
Jameson Capital hires investment director
Jameson Capital launches fund

Editor's Choice

ASIC takes first action over greenwashing

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:37PM
ASIC has taken its first action for greenwashing against ASX-listed energy company Tlou Energy.

Yarra Capital adds sustainability lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
Yarra Capital has appointed its first chief sustainability officer in Erin Kuo.

ANZ told to pay $25m for 20-year failure

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:08PM
ANZ has been ordered to pay a $25 million penalty for failing to provide banking customers with promised benefits for about two decades.

ASIC appeals CFS, CBA decision

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:07PM
ASIC is appealing the Federal Court's ruling in its conflicted remuneration case against Commonwealth Bank and Colonial First State.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.