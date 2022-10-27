Jameson TTB links with family office

Jameson TTB and the Buxton Family Office have formed a strategic partnership to help grow the alternatives manager.

The Buxton Family Office will provide funding as an underwriter to future deals and transactions, enabling Jameson TTB, which was formerly Jameson Capital, to expand its direct investment business.

The Buxton Family Office is the private investment vehicle of Andrew Buxton, managing director of MB Corporation. The investment also involves Charlie Buxton, managing director of commercial and industrial development at Cadence Property Group.

The Buxton Family Office was initially an investor in the Jameson Special Situations Fund.

"We are thrilled to enter a partnership with the Buxton Family Office and the family members behind it who are extremely successful property developers and investors with decades of experience," Jameson TTB co-founder Nick Browne said.

Also commenting, Andrew Buxton said: "As initial investors in the Jameson Special Situations fund, we saw the prospect of a broader working relationship with the firm and the ability to add diversity to our current operations through exposure to transactions in alternative real estate such as aged care, data centres, self-storage, and childcare. Where traditionally we have been straight developers, we see a broader opportunity set with Jameson TTB in the alternative funds management space."

"Our partnership with Jameson TTB is one of great synergy and is complementary to what we do, which is fundamentally property development. We believe we can add value to the Jameson TTB team and their clientele, while the firm continues to expand its expertise in alternative assets funds management."

Under the deal, Charlie Buxton has joined the Jameson TTB board alongside Buxton Family Office and MAB Corporation financial controller Lauren Short.

The strategic partnership follows the deal struck between Jameson Capital and TTB Partners' real estate subsidiary TTB Real Estate which saw it rebranded to Jameson TTB last month.