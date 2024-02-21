Newspaper icon
Iress reports $137m loss in 'challenging year'

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 FEB 2024   12:53PM

In a year deemed challenging by Iress chief executive Marcus Price, the firm saw its net profit after tax (NPAT) plummet from a $52.7 million profit to a $137.5 million loss for FY23, alongside a decrease in statutory EBITDA from $142.7 million to $89.6 million.

Revenue for FY23 marginally rose to $625.7 million from $615.6 million in the prior corresponding period, reflecting growth of 2%, while statutory earnings per share fell to -76.4 cents from 28.6 cents.

Iress said it managed to curb its significant multi-year cost growth by implementing strategic measures in the second half of the year, including reducing its overall headcount to lower staff expenses.

However, costs still rose by 6% compared to the previous year, driven by inflationary pressures on input costs across the group. The company plans to further "optimise costs" in FY24.

Iress also announced the completion of a review of its capital management strategy, focusing on sustainable earnings, debt and leverage reduction, reinvestment in research and development, and dividend policy. Its goal is to lower its leverage ratio from 2.5x to a target range of 1x to 1.5x over the next year.

Iress will consider resuming dividends when the company achieves its target leverage range.

Despite ostensible challenges, Price expressed confidence in Iress' prospects for growth in 2024, highlighting the company's steady progress towards completing its transformation project. It has made significant strides this year in capital repatriation through asset sales and debt retirement.

Notably, the sale of MFA in October generated $50.5 million in gross proceeds and the sale of the Platform business is on course for completion by April 30.

Additionally, Iress has initiated the divestment of its Mortgages business in the UK, attracting strong buyer interest.

Further, the separation of product and technology operations for the South Africa and Canada businesses from the core operations is advancing as planned.

"The bulk of the heavy lifting on costs has been done on the asset sales... The proceeds will be used to reduce the debt and that will be significant to our leverage," Price said.

Following its announcement to the ASX, Iress' share price declined 5.85% as of 1pm.

IressMarcus Price
